Amazon licenses The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm to Warner Bros. Discovery in Poland and Italy

Amazon has licensed high-profile shows The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, Seasons One and Two, to Warner Bros. Discovery in Europe.

WBD said it had acquired eight unscripted series for its linear networks in European markets, including the two UK originals from Prime Video, Amazon Originals.

Seasons one and two of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm have been acquired from Amazon MGM Studios Distribution for the Polish networks TTV and Metro, with The Grand Tour also set to air on TVN Turbo. In Italy, The Grand Tour will premiere on MotorTrend and Clarkson’s Farm will be shown on DMAX.

In total, the eight series acquired will contribute an additional 180 hours of screen time, offering a broad selection of unscripted content. Other titles include the The Repair Shop Australia and Teen First Dates, both produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production companies. The Repair Shop Australia will air on FTA and pay TV networks in UK, Norway, Italy and Central Europe. Meanwhile, Teen First Dates will play on FTA and pay TV networks in Norway and Italy.

WBD said the deals further enhanced its content offering in Europe, giving viewers a greater variety of content across its portfolio of networks.

Presenter Jeremy Clarkson said at the end of last year that he would not be making further series of The Grand Tour after 2024.

Amazon Prime (including the video-streaming service) launched in Poland in 2021.

Myriam Lopez-Otazu, ‪group VP content, WBD EMEA, said: “We are pleased to announce the addition of eight exciting shows to our linear networks across Europe. These shows have all the attributes to capture the hearts of the public, and we are delighted to be able to include them as part of our offering across different brands and markets. We are continually looking at licensing the best content for our networks and the diverse and entertaining unscripted line-up reflects our commitment to providing variety and quality content that resonates with our viewers.”