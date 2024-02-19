Ziggo Sports lands Dutch rights to Top Rank Boxing

VodafoneZiggo’s sports provider, Ziggo Sports, has acquired the rights to Top Rank Boxing, broadcasting at least 20 events every year.

The sports channel will air regular world title fights, with previous Top Rank Boxing events featuring the likes of Muhammad Ali, Oscar De La Hoya, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Manny Pacquiao, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Larry Holmes and Tyson Fury.

The next fight which gets underway on February 23, will feature O’Shaquie ‘Ice Water’ Foster and Abraham ‘El Super’ Nova.

Live coverage will take place mostly at night, said the Dutch operator, The next following day the operator will broadcast replays, and highlights will be shown on Ziggo Sport’s socials and online channels.

Marcel Beerthuizen, director of Ziggo Sport: “With Top Rank, we are making an exceptional addition to our fantastic portfolio of elite sport. From now on, boxing fans will also be able to turn to our channel to watch the thrilling fights of top international boxers live. We offer our viewers not only great fights, but also expert commentary by Sander Schrik and three-time Olympic bronze medallist Arnold Vanderlyde.”