VodafoneZiggo hires Thomas Helbo as chief technology officer

Industry veteran Thomas Helbo will serve as the newly appointed chief technology officer at Liberty Global and Vodafone-backed Dutch cable service provider, VodafoneZiggo.

He succeeds Eben Albertyn, whose departure was announced last summer. In the role, Helbo will spearhead the company’s technology unit, with a strong focus on automation and simplification of processes, said VodafoneZiggo.

He was previously at TDC NET as from a role as chief transformation & strategy officer. Prior to that, he held the position of chief operating officer at JT Global, CTO at Swedish cable operator, Tele2.

Jeroen Hoencamp, CEO at VodafoneZiggo, commenting on Helbo’s appointment said he’s background in telecommunications and technology will see him deliver “bring great value and experience” to the company.

“Together with our Senior Leadership Team we remain focused on our renewed strategy to deliver the best networks for our customers,” added Hoencamp.

Helbo said: “I am excited to join the work towards improved customer experience and new innovation as CTO at VodafoneZiggo. I am determined to bring secure, reliable and seamless connectivity to all our customers by radically simplifying and aligning our technologies seamlessly with our overarching strategic goals, thereby propelling us into an era of operational excellence.”