In Finland Amazon Prime Video’s animated musical seres, Hazbin Hotel, holds top position for Parrot’s top 10 digital originals for another week.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

The week commencing February 11-17 Hazbin Hotel had a strong lead, earning a strong score of 38.04 times the demand of an average. Whilst, Reacher, Prime Video’s only other title to appear on the chart, neared the bottom of the pack at 6.48 times the demand of an average.

Paramount+ and Disney+, also each made a double appearance on the chart. Halo and Seal Team secured seventh and eighth respectively for Paramount. Whilst, Disney earned fifth spot for Marvel show Loki and sixth with manga series Summer Time Rendering.

Meanwhile, Max, currently still HBO Max in Finland, won third place on the chart for Our Flag Means Death.

Surprisingly, streaming veteran Netflix failed to earn a spot for Finland’s top ten digital originals, along with Apple TV+.

However, independent streamer Dropout attracted the second biggest audience in Finland for its show Game Changer and Facebook Watch’s Nas Daily rounded off the list, coming in at tenth.