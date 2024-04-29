Surfer channel joins Samsung TV Plus in Australia and NZ

Independent FAST channel provider acTVe is rolling out its Surfer channel on Samsung TV Plus in Australia and New Zealand.

Surfer is home to content provided by Surfer Magazine; broadcasting hundreds of hours of programming of the water sport, says acTVe.

At launch, titles will include documentaries Quivers, And Two if By Sea, Isolated, Fish: the Surfboard Documentary and Dirty Old Wedge.

Samsung TV Plus hosts over 100 channels across news, sports, entertainment, and more in Australia, according to the operator.

Founded in 1960, Surfer Magazine its made up of team of writers and photographers that delivers immersive storytelling, interviews, and imagery of surfing across the globe. It covers every aspect of the sport, from the pursuit of big waves and the competitive world of professional surfing to the latest gear, environmental concerns, and travel features highlighting exotic surf locales around the world, said the magazine.

“I’m happy that surfing fans in Australia and New Zealand will get to watch Surfer, built on the success of the most iconic brand in surfing culture, as a 24/7 streaming channel on Samsung TV Plus in Australia and New Zealand,” said acTVe CEO Geoff Clark. “This new channel seems like the right way to mark this important anniversary.”

“At Samsung TV Plus, we aim to give our viewers access to compelling content across a range of genres, and the Surfer channel is an ideal example,” said Samsung TV Plus Head of Business Development – ANZ Ed Love says. “It’s bound to be a popular addition to our current lineup of channels, and will further enhance our sports offering.”