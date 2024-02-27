Fremantle’s Jamie Oliver Channel has launched on FAST platform, Samsung TV Plus, in Germany.

The Jamie Oliver Channel will feature programming on the celebrity chef including shows — Jamie’s Easy Meals, Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food, 20 Years of Jamie Oliver Special, Jamie’s & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club and Jamie’s Super Food.

The Jamie Oliver Channel went live on Samsung TV Plus in Germany on February 14. Fremantle said content includes quick and nutritious recipes, travel, as well as friendly eating competitions.

Commenting on its expanding content offering, Samsung TV Plus cited FAST usage time increased by 45% in 2023 and 82.4% of German Samsung Smart TV owners are now streaming. The company added 3.5 million German viewers already regularly use the Samsung TV Plus app pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs.

ITV Studios’ The Graham Norton Channel also recently launched on Samsung TV Plus in the DACH region, the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands. The FAST channel showcases episodes of the BBC1 talk show featuring interviews with stars such as Quentin Tarantino, Cameron Diaz and Denzel Washington. and

Alex Hole, vice president and general manager, Samsung Electronics Europe, said international content like this offers interesting opportunities for brands: “Advertisers have access to the growing number of viewers using FAST services because they can see engaging, high-quality and free content funded by targeted and relevant advertising.”

Benedikt Frey, Country Lead DACH at Samsung TV Plus, said : “This expansion of the content offering on Samsung TV Plus highlights the growth of FAST in Germany and underpins the role of this free, ad-supported streaming format in the overall TV experience: FAST offers a wide range of high quality content to suit a variety of viewing needs and moods.”

Maximilian Bolenius, SVP distribution German speaking Europe & Israel, at Fremantle added: “Following the successful launch of the Jamie Oliver channel in the UK, we are pleased that German fans will now have access to over 100 hours of culinary delights content on Samsung TV Plus. The diverse programme offers something for every taste and invites even real foodies to discover new recipes and international cuisines.”

Separately, Fremantle recently bought global production studio outfit Asacha Media Group, with parent company RTL to invest €200 million in the acqusition.