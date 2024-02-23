BBC nets rights to NBA 2023/24 season

UK public broadcaster, BBC, will air the remaining NBA 2023-2024 season across its platforms.

Coverage of the leading US basketball league will be split across linear channels BBC1 and BBC3, as well as its free streaming service — BBC iPlayer.

As part of the deal, the pubcaster will broadcast five games from the regular season, with an additional four playoffs and finals games from April to June.

Key moments from across the season will also be shown on the BBC Sport website and app.

The first game airs on BBC1 today (February 23), with Cleveland Cavaliers to go head to head with the Philadelphia 76er.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport said: “Last year we brought live, free-to-air NBA games to our audience. This year we now have some of the biggest games of the season, showcasing the NBA’s brightest stars, and fans can also keep across the action on our website and app.”

Bastien Lacheny, NBA Europe and Middle East vice president, global media distribution said: “Fans in the UK will be able watch live action across BBC platforms as part of our commitment to making NBA games and programming available to our passionate fans on the devices and platforms they use most.”