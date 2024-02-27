Streaming technology outfit Brightcove has inked a deal with Google Ad Manager to enhance its Ad Monetisation service.

The integration will enable Brightcove customers to leverage Google Ad Manager’s digital advertising sales platform for their digital ad operations. It also gives Brightcove access to Google’s programmatic ad marketplace.

The combined offering is tailored for media companies, publishers, and advertisers looking to flow ad dollars from more traditional outlets toward OTT streaming services and CTV devices, said Brightcove.

According to the company, the enhanced offering will drive competition for higher CPMs by managing video inventory via server-to-server connection, it will help manage video inventory with additional demand via Google Advertising Exchange (AdX), receive more turn-key reporting through Historical Reporting exports into dashboards and will reduce fatal VAST errors that limit ad requests across devices.

Brightcove launched Ad Monetization in 2023, the provider has since introduced Ad Insights and formed partnerships with companies like Magnite and PubMatic on the project.

“Forging this partnership with Google Ad Manager allows Brightcove to increase support and service options to ultimately help customers monetize their video content and drive more revenue from their sites and apps,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise. “The partnership reflects our dedication to delivering the best streaming solutions for our customers to power their video content, reach wider audiences, optimize their advertising strategy, and maximize ad revenue.”