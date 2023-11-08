Brightcove leverages Socialive’s production features to expand livestream offering

Streaming tech company Brightcove has expanded its partnership with a video content creation platform Socialive, to enhance Brightcove’s live streaming solution with Socialive’s features.

The upgraded livestream management offering is designed to provide customers greater control over the creation, management and distribution of live and on-demand internal video content.

According to the tech companies, the integration enables customers to easily produce high-quality live video content through Socialive’s Studio, where they can combine multiple presenters in layouts, add graphics, sound effects, and pre-recorded videos. Socialive’s Virtual Green Room feature simplifies guest talent management during live virtual events from any device. Users can stream and manage live video and on-demand content globally at scale across various formats and devices, and leverage Brightcove’s analytics and insights to measure the impact of video content. Additionally, customers can integrate an end-to-end video creation, distribution, and management solution that combines Socialive and Brightcove with the scale, security, reliability, and 24/7 support.

“Distributed global and hybrid workforces created a need for companies to find engaging ways to build culture, relay information and bring employees together. Live streaming has proven to be one of the most effective ways to bridge that gap,” said Marty Roberts, SVP of product strategy and marketing at Brightcove. “Integrating Brightcove’s livestream technology with Socialive helps our customers uplevel their internal communications with more robust production tools to better manage all aspects of a live stream, such as the control room, multiple presenters and interactive elements. With the additional tools, our customers can count on Brightcove as their go-to, end-to-end platform to produce, manage and distribute studio-quality livestreams for their employees.”

David Moricca, Founder and CEO of Socialive, added: “Together, we offer an unparalleled solution, making it incredibly easy for businesses to remotely create and distribute high-quality, scalable live video in today’s digital world.”