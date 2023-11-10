Netherlands’ Stoneroos teams with Bitmovin to power streaming services

NEP The Netherlands-owned video streaming tech outfit Stoneroos has teamed up with video processing technology provider Bitmovin to power OTT and TV streaming services.

The partnership will see the Bitmovin Player integrated with Stoneroos’ OTT NOW! product.

Stoneroos’ OTT NOW! Is a white-label solution. The Bitmovin Player compliments OTT NOW! by supporting device compatibility across Web, Android, iOSand major smart TVs, so users can have the same viewing experience irrespective of the device they are using at any given time. The pair said that their joint solution will ensure customers can benefit from fully customizable, branded apps that can power high-quality streams to any device.

“The combination of the Bitmovin Player and Stoneroos’ OTT NOW! has created a powerful solution for OTT and TV services, which guarantees an exceptional viewing experience regardless of device. Stoneroos is a fantastic technical partner, and I look forward to our teams working together to deliver game-changing video streaming experiences,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin.

Robbert van Elswijk, Manager Stoneroos, said, “Our main goal is to provide the best video streaming experience to our customers and their viewers. By partnering with Bitmovin and combining our technologies, we enable our joint customers to stay ahead of the game. The Bitmovin player provides the highest quality experience across an extensive range of devices and platforms, which makes it a perfect fit with our OTT NOW! front-end solutions. Also, our development team is really keen on working with the Bitmovin products. Integration is a really smooth process with excellent support from the Bitmovin team.”