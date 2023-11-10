KPN adds audiobooks from Storytel to streaming entertainment

KPN is adding audiobooks to its streaming entertainment offering through a partnership with Storytel, the audio-book company helmed by former HBO executive Johannes Larcher.

In addition to films and series from streaming services, music and gaming, KPN customers will have access to an expanded entertainment offering that includes over a million audio books from Storytel.

At launch, KPN customers can exclusively use Storytel for the first three months for only €1per month instead of €12.99 per month. The Storytel subscription can be added via kpn.com, via customer service, in the KPN store or via the MyKPN app. KPN customers will have access to Storytel’s complete range of more than 500,000 international titles and a Dutch-language catalogue including the works of popular and best-selling authors such as Suzanne Vermeer, Kluun and Rutger Bregman.

“Our time is becoming increasingly valuable, which means we have to make choices in the information we consume. It explains why audiobooks have become so popular in a short time. In addition to the best networks, KPN offers its customers the best entertainment and that offer should not miss the thousands of audio and digital books from market leader Storytel. And this can also be done cheaply at KPN. That doesn’t just sound like a good story, it’s a good story!” said Robin Clements, CMO Consumer Market of KPN.

“This is a great strategic step in one of our most important countries. Together with KPN, we offer Dutch consumers a great offer with a rich catalogue that locally consists of more than one million audiobooks, bestsellers and classics,” said Ana Julia Ghirello, SVP Global Partnerships at Storytel.