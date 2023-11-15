ITV names head of creative strategy

Tatiana Jezierski, formerly strategy director at advertising agency Mother, is to join ITV Creative, the in-house agency set up to promote ITV content, later this month as head of creative strategy.

The move will re-unite Jezierski with Niki Garner, director of ITV Creative, on the leadership team of ITV’s in-house creative agency; Garner was also formerly at Mother.

The head of creative strategy is a new role in ITV Creative that will sit on the Creative leadership team alongside the executive creative director, head of campaign management, head of production and head of post-production.

Jezierski will be responsible for embedding strategy within the agency and working closely with the executive director on the quality of output across all areas of the business.

She will be tasked with raising the creative output developed by ITV Creative for ITV and its partner brands, plus ITVX, building on the success of recent campaigns such as the launch of ITVX; the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and the recent launch of Big Brother which ITV hailed as the show’s most successful launch since 2010.

Garner said: “We’re beyond excited to have Tatiana join us at ITV Creative. She has a brilliant brain which will help us all to raise our creative game, and a warmth and generosity that will fit perfectly with ITV’s culture. We can’t wait for her to join the team and challenge us all to think a little differently.”

Jezierski said: “It’s great to be working with Niki again, and across such fantastic programming and platforms. ITV belongs at the heart of UK culture and it’s an exciting task for us at ITV Creative to help make that happen.”