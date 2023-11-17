Channel 5 to air ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final in UK

Paramount-owned UK free-to-air broadcaster Channel 5 is to show the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday November 19.

The semi-finals between India v New Zealand today and South Africa v Australia took place on Wednesday November 15 and yesterday, Thursday November 16 respectively, which sees India vs Australia go head to head in the final this weekend for the cup.

In partnership with Sky Sports who hold the exclusive UK rights to live coverage of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, from October 5 Channel 5 has been broadcasting daily highlights throughout the tournament. It delivered 48 one-hour highlights programmes for the duration of the World Cup. On Sunday, Channel 5 will kick off coverage of the World Cup final from GMT 7.30am ahead of the first ball at GMT 8.30am.

The match will also be shown on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event as well as streaming service NOW. In addition, there will be dedicated Hindi commentary available on Sky Sports Mix from GMT 8.20am.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+ said: “We’re really proud that Channel 5 and Sky have partnered to make the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final available on free-to-air TV. Cancel your Sunday plans and settle in to watch one of the most exciting sporting finals this year.”