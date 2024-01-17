Brightcove integrates Sprinklr to enhance video distribution services

Streaming tech firm Brightcove has expanded its marketplace offering with the integration of Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, to enhance video distribution.

This product integration allows Brightcove users to manage and publish their video content across multiple social media channels.

The Unified-CXM) platform is used by more than 50% of Fortune 100 companies which many use video as a primary market medium, according to the company.

The partnership comes following Brightcove’s research that shows that 93% of B2B buyers say that video is important in building trust in a company’s ability to deliver on its promises. In addition, its research revealed 97% of recent video viewers say that they would be more receptive to sales communication from a business after consuming their video content.

“As the leading streaming technology provider, it made sense for Brightcove to unify the workflows to create a more comprehensive solution for its customers that can quickly and easily distribute video to all relevant channels with the tools they already use,” said Brightcove.

They added, “this integration empowers companies to enhance their social media presence and engage with their audiences. Doing this can prove critical to a marketing strategy as video content on social generates 12 times more social engagement than text and images combined, meaning it’s a powerful content tool for marketers to increase engagement and conversion.”

The company has also built integrations with other social platforms such as Hootsuite, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.