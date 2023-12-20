Brightcove boosts senior management team

Streaming technology outfit Brightcove has made two additions and a newly formed role to its executive leadership team.

Kathy Klingler has been appointed chief marketing officer and Jim Norton has been named as chief revenue officer, effective January 8, 2024.

Additionally, Brightcove’s current chief strategy and corporate development officer, David Beck, is taking on an expanded role as chief operating officer.

As CMO, Klingler will be responsible for developing and executing global marketing strategy. She previously held senior marketing leadership roles at large enterprise organizations including Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA, Santander Bank, KPMG, Fidelity Investments, John Hancock, Kaplan Higher Education, and cybersecurity software company Rapid7. She will report directly to Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise.

As the CRO, Norton will be responsible for Brightcove’s revenue organization, including managing global sales and customer success and driving and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy. H3 Has previously worked for Condé Nast, AOL/Verizon, Google, Tribune Broadcasting, and Flowcode. He will also report directly to DeBevoise.

Beck has served as chief strategy and corporate development officer and interim CMO. In addition to his current role, he has assumed new and expanded responsibilities as COO, where hsi responsibilities include corporate development and strategy, technology and channel partnerships, data engineering, strategy and analytics, revenue and marketing operations, and ad monetization.

“With the addition of Kathy and Jim and the evolution of David’s role, our world-class executive leadership team is poised to continue to deliver for our global customer base and drive innovation across our business. Each of them brings an invaluable skill set from across the media, enterprise, and SaaS industries that will play a key role in our continued growth and further establish Brightcove as the world’s most trusted streaming technology company,” said Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise.

“I am thrilled to join Brightcove to continue its unparalleled leadership in the streaming technology space. Throughout my career, I’ve prioritized crafting compelling strategies that connect with people and drive tangible results. I look forward to advancing that work with my new colleagues as we chart our company’s promising future,” said Klingler.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work across various verticals and sectors on a global scale. Brightcove represents the perfect intersection of all that I have been working towards, and I can’t think of a better fit. I’m enthusiastic about joining this exceptional leadership team and leveraging our heritage as the world’s most trusted streaming company as we grow global sales and revenue generation,” said Norton.