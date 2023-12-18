Agama teams up with Theo for video streaming

Quality assurance specialist Agama Technologies and video playback and real-time streaming technology provider Theo Technologies have struck an expanded partnership to deliver video streaming experiences cross-platform, on the web, mobile, smart TVs, and more.

The pair’s joint solution combines Theo’s video playback technology – THEOplayer – and Agama’s video observability and analytics platform, allowing the pair’s customers to gain insights and analyze the performance of their video streaming services in real-time, as well as identify and resolve any issues, according to the two companies.

Agama said its video observability solution can be integrated with multiple video streaming technologies, such as THEOplayer. Agama’s solutions track video stream startup, buffering, bitrate, and video quality, as well as customer experience metrics such as abandoned streams and average watch time.

Telenor, an Agama customer, has been offering TV services for more than two decades using set-top boxes. Supporting delivery to smart TVs, the web, mobiles, and tablets is now equally important. Telenor has expanded its Agama integrations to these devices to retain the same quality control using the same tools and processes for both the operations team and customer service.

According to Agama, with the integrations in place, the operations team can get an understanding of the user experience across devices and make informed decisions when optimizing or troubleshooting the TV service. The customer care team can get better insights into the customer’s problems to help them on the first contact or, if needed, escalate to the right team.

”As Telenor stream becomes available in more devices, it is of the highest importance to ensure that the quality of service is not compromised. Being able to have Agama in any new app we release together with THEOplayer ensures we can support any customer from the start in case they need to call us,” said Marielle Lind, Technical Architect at Telenor.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with THEO, as their video playback technology is essential to providing our customers with the best viewing experience. By combining our two technologies, we ensure a high-quality video streaming experience across a wide range of connected devices,” said Johan Görsjö, product and engineering director at Agama.

“Viewer expectations for superior streaming quality have surged, and we are hence thrilled to partner with Agama, frontrunners in video observability. As THEOplayer facilitates seamless deployment of premium video playback cross-platform, Agama provides invaluable insights for OTT video services to optimize video operations throughout the workflow. Together, our solution empowers media, entertainment, and sports companies to deliver the quality of experience that today’s viewers demand,” said Steven Tielemans, CEO at Theo.