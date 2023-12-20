Varnish Software names Borg as new CEO

CDN and streaming technology specialist Varnish Software has named Fredrik Borg as its new CEO.

In his new role, Borg will build upon Varnish Software’s latest achievements while driving continued expansion across the global content delivery market, according to the tech outfit.

Borg previously worked at Nordic telecom infrastructure provider, Global Connect, heading up a team of more than 550 professionals over four years. He was credited with tripling revenues, quadrupling earnings, and spearheading one of the top five largest total infrastructure projects in the Nordics.

Borg has also worked for Norway’s Telenor, where he led its operations for mobile networks, broadband and TV.

As CEO of Varnish, Borg succeeds Lars Larsson, who led the company for over 10 years and transformed it from a project at Redpill Linpro, founded on an open- ource community, to an enterprise software platform. Today, Varnish’s customers include Hulu, Emirates, Tesla, Sky, Migros, CBC and Future.

Borg will collaborate closely with Larsson, who will transition to a new role with Varnish Software focused on customer acquisition and strategic partnerships. Larsson will also be involved in new ventures anticipated to launch in 2024.

“I am very excited to join Varnish Software and am deeply impressed with what Lars and the team have achieved so far. Given the unique position that Varnish fills as a leader in caching and content delivery, I am convinced we will continue to grow the business profitably. More importantly, we will continue to focus on listening closely to our customers and evolving to meet their diverse needs,” said Borg.

“I am thrilled to see Fredrik joining Varnish Software and believe he is the ideal choice to take the company forward. Under his leadership, Varnish is set to become a leader in the emerging content delivery and edge compute sector,” said Larsson.