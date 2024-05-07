Eutelsat mulls sale of ground network

France-based satellite operator Eutelsat Group has confirmed it is mulling over options over the sale of its ground network to external infrastructure investors, following reports.

The company said the review of a potential sale for its ground station network is currently “preliminary in nature” and there can be no certainty on whether it will lead to a specific outcome.

US trade Bloomberg first reported the news last week on May 3, claiming the company is working with advisers to seek a buyer for the assets.

According to the publication, the sale could value to more than €800 million.

Eutelsat said it will reveal more details only if and when this analysis materialises into a potential transaction.

Eutelsat Communications combined with UK satellite operator OneWeb to form the Eutelsat Group before the end of last year. As part of the merge, OneWeb operates a subsidiary operating commercially as Eutelsat, with its centre of operations remaining in London.

The combined entity is expected to grow at a double-digit revenue CAGR over the medium to long-term, reaching €2bn in 2027. With adjusted EBITDA for the combined predicted to hit a double digit CAGR over the same period.

Eutelsat’s European rival SES also recently announced it will be combine with Intelsat, with it acquiring the satellite company in a US$3.1 billion deal.