Eutelsat lofts satellite to reinforce 36° East position

Satellite operator Eutelsat has successfully launched and deployed of its latest satellite, Eutelsat 36D satellite.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched the satellite on March 30 from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Based on the Airbus Eurostar Neo platform, Eutelsat 36D will replace Eutelsat 36B, in geostationary orbit at the 36° East orbital position, where it will operate alongside Eutelsat 36C.

With 70 physical Ku-band transponders, the satellite is designed to assure service continuity with optimised performance for customers in video over its footprint. The satellite also includes additional flexibility and coverage options, enabling to balance the loading between its different missions, according to Eugtelsat

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group, said: “Eutelsat 36D is now on its way to replace Eutelsat 36B at the 36° East orbital position. We are looking forward to its entry into service in the second half of calendar 2024. This is also an opportunity to take our long-lasting relationship with Airbus to the next level. My congratulations to the Eutelsat Group, Airbus and SpaceX teams for the completion of another successful satellite programme.”