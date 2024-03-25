Eutelsat taps Enensys OneBeam for 4K UHD DTT

Eutelsat has chosen Enensys’s OneBeam DVB-SIS technology to deploy 4K UHD TV services over the digital-terrestrial network in France.

DTT broadcasting in France is being modernized in anticipation of major sporting events, in particular with France 2 and France 3 moving to Ultra High Definition (UHD), based on the DVB-T2 standard.

Eutelsat has adopted DVB-SIS (Single Illumination System) technology, a standard to which tech outfit Enensys has made a significant contribution and implemented with its OneBeam solution.

This technology makes it possible to pool satellite links to serve both DVB-T2 terrestrial transmitters (DTT) and direct-to-home (DTH) satellite homes. For France Télévisions, the solution has been deployed on the Eutelsat 5WB satellite at 5° West to supply terrestrial DTT transmitters in France, while simultaneously serving households using the Fransat free-to-air DTH satellite bouquet.

Laurence Delpy, General Manager of Eutelsat’s Video Business Unit, said: “We are honored to have been chosen by France Télévisions for the first launch of a public UHD channel and for the first deployment of the DVB-SIS standard in France. By integrating ENENSYS’ OneBeam solution, we can take a mutualized approach to our distribution strategy, feeding terrestrial and satellite networks from a single source. As a result, all viewers on French territory can enjoy 4K-quality programming, no matter where they are.”

Régis Le Roux, CEO and founder of Enensys Technologies, said: “We are delighted to contribute to the modernization of DTT in France, and to enable Eutelsat to optimize their satellite distribution network. Our OneBeam solution has been deployed internationally for 10 years, and we’re proud to install it in France for the transition to Ultra HD. Thanks to this solution, second-generation DTT networks can be deployed more quickly and at a lower cost, with a clear improvement in the viewer experience.”