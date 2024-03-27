BBC First to launch in Malta

BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial arm, is to launch British drama channel BBC First in Malta on April 1 in partnership with the country’s largest operators Melita, GO Plc and Epic Malta.

BBC First will offer viewers in Malta content including the premiere of police drama Blue Lights, and newspaper drama Press, premiering on April 6.

Other shows on the channel include the 13th season of detective series Death in Paradise, the second season of its spin-off, Beyond Paradise, both premiering on April 26, period drama Sanditon, and crime dramas Six Four, Professor T and Sister Boniface Mysteries Season 2.

BBC First in Malta joins channels already available in the market BBC Earth, Cbeebies and BBC News. The channel will be available to subscribers of Melita, Go and Epic Malta.

“We are thrilled to witness the continuous growth and success of our global brand, BBC First, over the past decade. I cannot envision a better way to commemorate this milestone than by expanding its reach to new audiences, together with our great partners in Malta. BBC First presents a distinctive opportunity for British drama enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of content that includes both thought-provoking, gritty narratives and intricate storylines, as well as light crime dramas” said Zbigniew Pruski, commercial director CEE at BBC Studios.