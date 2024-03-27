BBC and C4 to broadcast British Swimming Championships

British Swimming has signed deals with UK pubcasters BBC and Channel 4 to deliver free-to-air coverage of the British Swimming Championships, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games this summer.

BBC Sport will broadcast all the swimming and para-swimming races live, including the final sessions from April 2-7. Programming will be spread across streamer BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Live coverage of both heats (GMT 10am start) and finals sessions (GMT 7pm start) will also be shown on Channel 4’s streaming platform and app, as well as the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

The broadcasting agreement also covers the British Diving Championships, with finals from that event streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app when it takes place later in the year.

Commenting on the British Swimming CEO Drew Barrand said the joint-broadcast deal is a “pivotal moment for aquatic sport”.

He added, “this time in a week, hundreds of swimmers will be diving into action at the London Aquatics Centre in what is the biggest and most important domestic meet of this three-year cycle, and it is fantastic that fans who cannot be in the stands will be able to experience world-class performances and plenty of drama across the six days.”

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport, said: “This partnership serves as brilliant build-up to the Olympics, where swimming and diving are sure to take centre stage. It’s also the first time Olympic and Paralympic trials have been fully combined, making this year’s British Swimming Championships a really exciting event for audiences”.

Pete Andrews, Channel 4 head of sport, added: “Channel 4 is delighted to be showing our amazing Paralympic and Olympic swimmers on their journey to the big show in Paris. Streaming on YouTube allows us access to a young and diverse audience”.