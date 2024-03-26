Atresmedia TV secures MotoGP rights in deal with DAZN

Spanish TV operator Atresmedia TV has inked an agreement with sports streamer DAZN and MotoGP to deliver free-to-air broadcast of selected races from the FIM Grand Prix World Championship, MotoGP.

The agreement includes free-to-air coverage of the Spain, Catalonia, and Valencia grand prix for both 2024 and 2025.

Atresmedia TV will air all the Spain-held races and qualifying events in the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories on its operated channel laSexta.

Mega, also owned by Atresmedia TV, will broadcast qualifying rounds, in addition to the MotoGP Sprint race.

DAZN holds exclusive broadcasting rights to MotoGP in Spain since 2019. The streamer’s programming of the motorsport series include all practice, qualifying, Sprint and races of the season, with extensive live coverage and a wide variety of on-demand content.

MotoGP broadcast will also be available on Atresmedia TV streaming platform atresplayer. On top of this, the competition will have special news coverage on Antena 3 Noticias, laSexta Noticias and Onda Cero.

During the motorsport tournament, the three Spanish grand prix will be held at the circuits of Jerez, Barcelona and Valencia.

The Spanish grand prix 2024 gets underway from April 26 to 28, followed by the grand prix of Catalonia from May 24 to 26, and the Valencia GP on November 15 to 17.

The MotoGP World Championship encompass more than 20 grand prix events across five continents.