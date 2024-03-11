TNT Sports secures MotoGP broadcasting rights in US

Warner Bros. Discovery‘s sports broadcaster TNT Sports will air the motorsport series, MotoGP, in the US.

The racing tournament kicked off over the weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix, with TNT Sports to every Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix race live of the 2024 season.

Under the deal, truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On will also show every MotoGP race live and will deliver pre-race coverage.

B/R Sports slate of live sports content include the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer, 24 Hours of Le Mans and a variety of non-live sports programming. It will also stream every session for every Grand Prix class across all three days of track activity, including the MotoGP qualifying shootout and the Grand Prix races for Moto2 and Moto3.

During the fourth quarter WBD reported it reached 97.7 million direct-to-consumer subscribers, including 1.3 million from the BluTV acquisition. International streaming subscribers also rose by 2.3 million over Q4.

The company in partnership with Disney and Fox is planing to launch a US sports streaming powerhouse that will see the companies combine their sport properties. The US Department of Justice is reportedly to probe the joint sports streaming project, with concerns that it could negatively impact consumers, sports leagues and rivals. Sports streamer rival Fubo has also filed a lawsuit against the trio over the planned streaming giant with claims of creating an unfair competitive market and engaging in anti-competitive practices.

The MotoGP 2024 edition already underway will run until November 15-17, the sports body said: “This partnership between MotoGP and TNT Sports represents a new era for live MotoGP coverage in the US, bringing TNT Sports’ world-class production and coverage to a US audience that is passionate for high-octane motorsports.”