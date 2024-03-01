Warner Bros. Discovery taps Locality to bolster ad business

Media powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has entered a local video advertising partnership with video solutions provider, Locality.

As part of the deal, Locality will have access to WBD’s portfolio of brands including TNT Sports, CNN, Max and discovery+.

The partnership aims to diversify WBD advertiser base and generate additional revenue streams by capitalising on heightened engagement of local viewers across news, sports and entertainment content.

Launched in June 2023, Locality enhances ad capabilities in local television across broadcast networks and streaming providers. The company said it builds a bridge between brands and location-based markets, uniting industry players, technology, and premium inventory in both broadcast and streaming.

According to global data and business intelligence platform, Statista, CTV ad revenue in the US is estimated to exceed $40 billion by 2027.

“This collaboration with Locality and Warner Bros. Discovery is a testament to our mission to help brands unlock the power of local,” said Keith Kazerman, president of Locality Streaming. “We’re thrilled to be named as Warner Bros. Discovery’s preferred local partner. This is just the beginning of what will be an exciting and transformative year for local video advertising.”

“Local is one of the fastest growing segments in streaming advertising,” said Bill Murray, SVP programmatic solutions, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Our strategic partnership with Locality will grow opportunities for brand advertisers looking to reach viewers of premium content and sports in local markets.”

WBD reported last week advertising revenue for D2C was up 51% to US$186 million at the end of 2023, with overall D2C revenue up 3% to US$2.529 billion. The company saw streaming growth in Q4 of last year with 97.7 million direct-to-consumer subscribers, however Networks revenue in Q4 fell by 8% to US$5.037 billion.