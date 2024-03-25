TIM in new deal with DAZN

Telecom Italia (TIM) and sports streamer DAZN have struck a new non-exclusive distribution agreement that will allow customers of TIM’s TimVision pay TV service to continue watching 10 matches of the Serie A football Championship played every day for the next five seasons until 2029, in addition to the rest of the streamer’s sports line-up.

TimVision customers will also be able to watch tournaments including La Liga Portugal Betclic and the UEFA Women’s Champions League. In addition to football, they will have access to the US National Football League (NFL), basketball with the UnipolSai Serie A, a selection of BCL matches and FIBA events, boxing, UFC and international combat sports.

TIM will also air the Eurosport 1HD and 2HD channels, including tennis tournaments such as the Australian Open and Roland Garros, cycling from the Giro d’Italia to the Tour de France, and winter sports with the Ski World Championships and the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

“Thanks to this agreement with DAZN we are further strengthening TimVision’s position as the most comprehensive streaming platform on the Italian market, the only one that brings together all the major global content brands, composing an extraordinary catalogue of films, TV series, cartoons and shows for the whole family, as well as the best sports content. This agreement is part of our Group’s broader strategy to create the first Italian ‘customer platform’ of quality services and content for our customers, leveraging the strength of our brand and our sales channels,” said Andrea Rossini, Chief Consumer, Small & Medium and Mobile Wholesale Market Officer at TIM.

“We are delighted with the mutually satisfactory agreement signed with TIM, which confirms itself as one of our strategic partners on the technological and distribution level. The agreement, which sees a renewed approach to the market and represents a change of pace in the segment of premium content related to live sporting events, is aimed at supporting the development of the business with the objective of expanding the marketing capacity of our service to reach the largest number of fans,” said Stefano Azzi, CEO of DAZN Italia.