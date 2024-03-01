DAZN Women’s Football launches on Virgin TV

Sports streamer DAZN has inked the first of its kind deal in the UK with pay TV operator Virgin Media, to distribute its DAZN Women’s Football FAST channel on the company’s TV service — Virgin TV.

The football channel will be available to Virgin Media TV customers at no extra cost. According to the provider, it becomes the first UK pay TV provider to carry the dedicated FAST channel.

DAZN Women’s Football offering includes coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL), Liga F, Serie A Femminile, the Women’s Bundesliga, UEFA Women’s Champions League, National Women Soccer League and Saudi Women’s Premier League. In addition, the channel host archives, behind-the-scenes access, documentaries and highlights of women football content.

David Bouchier, chief tv and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “The introduction of DAZN’s FAST channel on Virgin TV demonstrates our commitment to enhance our entertainment offering and champion women’s sport – of which we’re proud to be the first Pay TV provider in the UK to offer a FAST channel dedicated to women’s football. From comedy to sport and everything in between, now more than ever there’s something for everyone on Virgin TV.”

Hannah Brown, co-CEO of Women’s Sport at DAZN, said: “Partnering with Virgin Media is another way DAZN is ensuring that more people watch top class women’s football on the platform of their choice. DAZN is committed to growing the audience and value of women’s football and is pleased that Virgin have joined us as a premium distribution partner”.

DAZN Women Football is available directly via the set-top-box on channel 554.