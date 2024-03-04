News

Apple TV+ launches on Ziggo in the Netherlands

Melissa Kasule

Leading streaming platform Apple TV+ has launched on VodafoneZiggo‘s pay TV provider Ziggo in the Netherlands.

Apple TV+ is available to Ziggo customers on the Mediabox Next and Next Mini set-top boxes via a subscription.

The streamer joins Ziggo’s current offering of SkyShowtime which replaced its former Movies & Series XL packages. SkyShowtime launched on the Dutch cable operator in June which marked its first multichannel video programming distributor relationship in the Dutch market.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 regions and over 1 billion screens, according to the company. Among its slate of TV series and film titles are Masters of The Air, Monarch, Silo, Hijack, The Morning Show, Foundation and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

VodafoneZiggo also previously partnered with French pay TV giant Canal+ to offer a range of Canal+ originals and international productions alongside exclusive titles from Viaplay, Fremantle, Dutch CORE, Lionsgate and Lumière to viewers in the Netherlands.

Robin Kroes, executive director consumer markets, said: “Our TV & Streaming-platform provides customers with the best entertainment from their favorite streaming services and channels. With Apple TV+ now available via Ziggo, our customers can enjoy even more unmissable shows and movies all in one place.”

