Poland’s Polsat and UFC extend broadcast partnership

Poland’s pay TV provider Polsat and martial arts franchise UFC have renewed their broadcasting partnership.

The extension comes following a six-year partnership between the two parties. Polsat will broadcast at least 40 UFC galas including the UFC Fight Night Series. Coverage will be available on Polsat’s linear channel and on its streaming service Polsat Box Go.

The operator will also air magazines and special programmes such as the UFC Countdown, UFC Ultimate KO’s and UFC Reloaded.

Additional coverage on the UFC octagon, interviews and fight highlights also feature on the Polsat Sport and the Sports Interia website and social media platforms.

Founded in 1993, UFC said it currently reaches reaches 975 million households in over 170 countries. The MMA organisation’s events are held in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“Over the six years of our cooperation with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Polsat sports channels have shown a record number of 250 galas live. During this time, we have built a lasting relationship with our partner and with lovers of MMA at its best. Everyone will benefit from the new agreement,” said Marian Kmita, Sports Director of Telewizja Polsat. “Polish fans receive an unprecedented guarantee of record-long and convenient access to their favorite content. UFC is building a stable foothold on the extremely developing Polish market. And for Polsat Sport, the trust of both is the highest proof of recognition and confirmation of a job well done.”

“We have a long and successful cooperation with Polsat Sport. Together we promote mixed martial arts in Poland and create Polish superstars of this sport. We are optimistic about our future together and look forward to taking our partnership to even greater heights,” said David Shaw, UFC vice president of international and content.

Polsat parent company, Telewizja Polsat, recently acquired 100% control of Eleven Sports in Poland. Telewizja Polsat become majority owner of Eleven Sports Network in Poland in 2018, and increased its stake to 99.99% the following year. The Polish broadcaster has now acquired the remaining share it did not already have, giving it 100% control. The outfit holds the rights to broadcast Serie A, Ligue 1, Portuguese and Belgian football in Poland, as well as jointly holding rights to LaLiga with Canal+.

Polsat reported it saw its pay TV revenue-generating base decline by 222,000 year-on-year to the end of June in 2023, down 4.3%. The company put it down to price changes and a change in strategy to focus on online video, with a consequent steepening of the decline in DTH subscribers.