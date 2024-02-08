Brazil’s SBT taps Brightcove to deliver new AVOD app

Brazilian TV network Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT) has chosen online video specialist Brightcove as its official streaming technology partner to power its new AVOD app, +SBT.

The new streaming service is scheduled to launch in April. Brightcove will help SBT stream content from its more than 100 broadcast stations direct to audiences throughout the country.

Brightcove’s roster of streaming clients includes AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Forbes, In the Black Network, NHL, SKY Mexico, The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and Yahoo.

“SBT is one of the most well-known media organisations in Brazil. The launch of their new streaming service will be a significant step for the company and its viewers and a great example of how entertainment and content can merge with technology to reach bigger audiences. Today’s consumers demand instant access to news and content, making streaming an integral part of any media organization’s strategy. By partnering with us, SBT will be able to provide a seamless in-app streaming experience to expand their reach, deepen engagement, and further monetize their content,” said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove.

“As one of the most-watched TV networks in Brazil, we needed to find a reliable way to deliver a wide range of video content to our viewers, including popular TV shows, news programs, and events. We found a valuable partner in Brightcove. With their robust streaming solutions, we can trust that our audiences will be able to consume high-quality and secure video streams. We’ll also be able to view first-party data analytics to adapt our content and streaming strategy accordingly,” said Roberto Grosman, chief transformation officer at SBT.