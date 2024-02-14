BBC hires head of ITVX news to lead streaming operations across news

UK free-to-air broadcaster BBC has poached ITV News exec Chris Achilleos to head its streaming operations across news.

Appointed in the newly created role — executive news editor of streaming, Achilleos will oversee the BBC’s transition to digital and its streaming expansion plans on BBC iPlayer, BBC News live pages and on the BBC website, said the broadcaster.

He will be responsible for leading three teams focused on single-story live streams; curation and the amplification of major broadcast moments; and the development of new streaming-first formats.

Achilleos spent nine years at ITN’s ITV News, first joining the company in 2015. There he most recently served as head of ITVX where he spearheaded the rival pubcaster’s news service on their streaming platform. Prior to that, Achilleos was deputy head of digital at ITV, focusing on the company’s innovation strategy and launching digital products aimed at reaching new audiences.

The exec was also behind the launch of, ITV’s youth-orientated social media news service, The Rundown. He led the expansion of ITV News’ social team and was previously digital output editor.

The exec has also previously held producer roles at Sky News where his career kicked off in 2006.

Achilleos who starts his new role on April 9, said: “BBC News has ambitious plans to grow its streaming output, and I’m really looking forward to working with talented teams across the organisation to grow the offer for audiences on iPlayer, the BBC News website and app.”

Naja Nielsen, digital director, BBC News added: “Chris is an excellent leader in news streaming as evidenced by his work at ITVX and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us at this pivotal moment. As well as extensive editorial and digital experience, Chris brings drive and imagination to this role that will be crucial as we grow our streaming offer. We want our digital platforms to be the stand-out streaming service globally for news and journalism so we are excited to see the positive impact his strong vision and editorial judgement will have as we work to realise our ambitious plans.”