Bouygues Telecom to stream 30 channels with Broadpeak Multicast ABR

French operator Bouygues Telecom is in the process of deploying technology provider Broadpeak’s Multicast ABR technology to deliver streaming video of mass-audience channels.

The operator is deploying the technology pioneered by Broadpeak to enable streaming to its BBox Smart TV clients, covering over 30 channels by the beginning of next year.

Bouygues said that using Broadpeak’s nanoCDN Multicast-ABR technology would enable it to reduce traffic by over 90% compared with unicast streaming, helping it to guarantee higher quality.

The technology sits as headend software converting adaptive bitrate streams and preparing them for multicast distribution.

A nanoCDN agent present in Bouygues’ modems converts the muilticast stream to unicast for distribution to the smart TV in the home.

Bouygues said the technology, which is used to deliver content to Bbox Smart TV users with compatible modems, has been deployed since May and is being activated progressively across channels.

It said it had already seen visible results, with a reduction of 94% in the volume of data transported across its network over the three months since then.

Based on that success, the operator will now deploy the technology more widely across 30 popular channels spanning general entertainment, news and sport.

“The strong growth in video streaming is leading to sustained pressure on our network, particularly when it comes to popular programmes offered live on channels with a mass audience. The nanoCDN Multicast-ABR solution is a game-changer and allows us to reduce this impact while ensuring the best TV experiences for our customers. A first in France, made possible in collaboration with our partner Broadpeak, pioneer and leader in this market,” said Jean-Paul Arzel, deputy managing director, network and information systems, Bouygues Telecom.

Broadpeak has previously revealed that sports streamer DAZN is using its nanoCDN mABR technology to deliver sports at scale.

Last year it also announced that Telecom Italia, DAZN’s partner for Serie A football in Italy, had deployed the technology.