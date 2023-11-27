Magenta Telekom leverages Mavenir’s end-to-end Cloud-Native IMS

Austria telecommunications operator, Magenta Telekom, has deployed Mavenir’s end-to-end Cloud-Native IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) solution to enable software-defined voice services for end-users of Magenta Telekom’s network.

The network software provider’s fully Cloud-Native IMS solution will be used to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) services to customers of Magenta Telekom, which will lay the foundations for the future delivery of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services – including 5G Voice and Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC).

According to Mavenir, the solution enables a single IMS investment to support multiple generations of voice services, guarantees service and feature parity with VNF and CNF deployments, and facilitates voice continuity between 4G and 5G.

Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS core network infrastructure delivers communication services, allowing users to collaborate using voice, video, and messaging solutions.

The company said Cloud-Native IMS provides a “high degree of resilience for critical usage, reduces operational complexity and cost per subscriber for voice services, and accelerates time-to-market with increased automation for deployment, update, upgrade, and validation and testing.”

“Mavenir’s solution will deliver a consistent user experience for customers of Magenta Telekom – no matter where the subscribers are or whether they are connected directly to the cellular network or through the Wi-Fi network,” they added.