Tubi appoints David Salmon to head international operations ahead of UK launch

Fox’s AVOD streamer Tubi is moving into the UK and has landed the former chief technology officer at Endeavor Streaming as its EVP & MD of international.

David Salmon will be based out of the UK and reports to Tubi CEO Anjali Sud, who joined following a stint at Vimeo in September.

Salmon had been at Endeavor for a decade, working across its sports and streaming offerings, and was most recently chief product officer at fellow OTT firm Bambuser.

Sud said the hire had been made because Tubi’s “unique product and content strategy is ready for the global stage.”

She added: “As other services raise subscription fees for consumers, we believe that audiences around the world will look for more choice, more personalisation and less friction in how they are entertained.

“David brings an incredibly rare combination of entrepreneurial, technical and streaming expertise in global markets, and I’m thrilled to expand our footprint with his leadership.”

Salmon added: “We already have a fast-growing footprint in Canada, Australia and Central America, and I’m excited to join Anjali and the team during this time of growth to advance those efforts while expanding into new markets like the UK and further into Latin America.”

Tubi launched in the US and was acquired by Fox in 2020. It is now available across Australasia, North America and parts of Lat Am.