Sky Sports and TNT Sports holds Premier League rights in new £6.7bn deal

Sky Sports and TNT Sports will continue to broadcast the Premier League in the UK through to 2029, with free-to-air highlights on BBC in a combined deal of £6.7billion.

Sky Sports will boost up its exclusive coverage by 70% starting from the 2025/26 season, featuring up to 100 more matches each season. As part of the new deal the sports broadcaster will showcase at least 215 live games each season up to 2028/29 season, evening matches on Fridays and Mondays, and full coverage of three midweek match rounds. In addition, the new deal will see Sky Sports broadcast all 10 matches on the final day of each season.

TNT Sports also retains its broadcasting rights to the Premier League for a further four years. The BT and Warner Bros. Discovery joint venture will exclusively air 52 matches per season from 2025/26 to 2028/29, the Saturday lunchtime kick offs and two mid-week rounds per season.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport has been awarded highlights rights for all 380 Premier League matches each season, with additional digital rights for the BBC’s online platforms.

“This is a fantastic result for Sky customers, who will see a significant increase in the number of matches from the most iconic league in the world,” said Dana Strong, Group CEO.

Andrew Georgiou, president and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe said: “TNT Sports has quickly established itself as a premium live sport offering and the Premier League is an important part of our line-up that includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Europa League, MotoGP, boxing, NBA, UFC, Premiership Rugby, Champions Cup and much more.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “As longstanding and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming.”

“We are also extremely pleased to extend our partnership with BBC Sport, which will continue to bring weekly highlights of all Premier League matches to the widest possible audience in the UK. Match of the Day has been an institution for generations of football fans in this country and remains incredibly popular with fans of all ages,” he added. “The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”