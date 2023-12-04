Technetix recruits Philip Deakin as CFO

UK’s broadband technology company Technetix has hired Philip Deakin to serve as chief financial officer replacing Robert Bell with immediate effect.

Deakin joins the tech outfit from EV Cargo Global Forwarding, with over 20 years’ experience as a CFO and group finance exec in companies across the UK and US. In his new role, he will oversee finance, operations, IT and customer service functions in the company.

Prior to joining EV Cargo Global Forwarding in 2022, Deakin held postions at Smiths News, RM and Dun & Bradstreet.

Technetix specialising in developing broadband cable, wireless and fiber infrastructure technologies. It is behind the Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) and Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDx) technologies.

“I am pleased to welcome Philip Deakin to Technetix. Philip is joining at a very exciting time for the growth of Technetix with massive worldwide investment in cable broadband, FTTX and wireless broadband networks” said Paul Broadhurst, Founder and Chief Executive. “I wish Robert Bell well for the future having always valued his expertise, guidance and unwavering dedication to the company.”

Deakin added “I’m delighted and inspired to join the Technetix team as CFO. Technetix has a strong product portfolio of class leading products. I see many significant opportunities for developing and growing Technetix with its world-class expertise over the coming years.”