Canal+ firms up plans for Dutch streamer

Vivendi-owned Canal+ is firming up plans to launch a dedicated Canal+-branded streamer in the Netherlands, as reported in DTVE in November.

The pay TV group said the new venture would be able to lean on content from subsidiaries StudioCanal and SPI International. The former, which is the majority shareholder of Dutch FilmWorks, has a catalogue of over 8,000 international titles. The latter, a distributor and broadcaster of content across the world, has a catalogue of over 10,000 international films and series.

The pay TV group is also adding Canal+ Originals, notably its latest series The Brigade.

The streamer will also give access to exclusive titles from Viaplay, Fremantle, Dutch CORE, Lionsgate and Lumière, including the new season of the Norwegian series Furia and the new crime series Negociador.

The Dutch streamer is already being distributed in the Netherlands via M7, which operates the Canal Digitaal platform in the country, and will be rebranded as Canal+ from January 29.

The service will mix live TV and on-demand streaming, aggregating channels including ESPN, which holds rights to Eredivisie Dutch football.

The Disney-owned sports broadcaster holds Eredivisie rights until 2030, despite its deal being challenged by a consortium of Dutch telcos that called the transparency of the process into question.

As previously reported by DTVE, Canal+ has teamed up with Dutch leading telecom operator VodafoneZiggo, to propose its offering to more than three million potential customers in the Netherlands.

Jacques du Puy, CEO Canal+ International, said: “I am very pleased with the launch of our platform in the Netherlands, which will help us further strengthen the position of Canal+ in the European market. It is a dynamic market that offers us new opportunities. With our learnings from other territories and strong relationships with content-providers and major stakeholders, we’re confident to bring something new to the Dutch audience, bringing together the best of linear channels, sport, films and series.”