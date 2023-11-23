Canal+ scores WTA rights in Czech Republic and Slovakia until 2028

Pay TV giant Canal+ Group has picked up the exclusive rights to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour in the Czech Republic and Slovakia through to 2028.

The tennis tournament will broadcast on Canal+ channels across the Czech Republic and Slovakia from January 2024 for five seasons.

Canal+ will air The WTA tour from January to November each season, including coverage of the WTA 1000s, the WTA 500s, various WTA 250s and the WTA Finals.

The media giant pointed to the rise of domestic tennis players to the sport’s increasing attraction in the region such as grand slam winners Markéta Vondroušová, Petra Kvitová, Barbora Krejčíková, former world number one Karolína Plíšková, 2023 Roland Garros finalist Karolína Muchová and doubles players Kateřina Siniaková and Barbora Krejčíková.

“We were very interested in the rights to the WTA, for several reasons. One is the popularity of tennis in the Czech Republic and Slovakia in general, another is the incredible success of Czech players in recent years. In addition, tournaments are played practically all year round and are watched by a high percentage of viewers, among whom there is much higher proportion of women compared to most other sports. We believe that with this step we will further increase the attractiveness of sports offered by CANAL+ and significantly expand its scope beyond the circle of football enthusiasts that we already target with the Premier League,” said Ladislav Řeháček, VP of Canal+ Luxembourg for the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

He added, “with outstanding players competing at the top of our sport year after year, including so many from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, we have no doubt CANAL+ viewers are in for exhilarating seasons of action from the Hologic WTA Tour,” stated WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti. “We’re excited to have this new agreement with CANAL+ for the next five seasons as they expand their footprint in tennis and commitment to the visibility of women’s sports.”The WTA tour will be available for Canal+ subscribers via satellite or OTT offers, including the group’s streaming offer launched at the end of April 2023.