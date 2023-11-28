Lightning International bolsters senior team with three new hires

UK and Hong Kong-based content distribution and media solutions company, Lightning International, has bolstered its senior team with three new appointments across its sales, business and marketing operations.

Eric Tan was named director of content sales of Asia. He will be based in Singapore where he will be responsible for all aspects of channel and content distribution. Specialising in the telecommunications and broadcasting industries, Tan has previously held positions at Singtel, Da Vinci Learning and Sony Pictures Entertainment Networks Asia.

Meanwhile, David Newton was hired as director of business strategy. He will be tasked with leading Lightning’s business direction and growth strategy. He formerly served as finance director with Reuters and the Financial Times, and later CFO at LexisNexis and Haymarket Media Asia.

Desmond Chung also joins Lightning as head of marketing & communications as the company aims to increase its brand awareness. The exec has held previous roles at Turner, FOX, Genting Hong Kong and CASBAA.

Lightning distributes a range of TV channels such as Action Hollywood Movies, Concerto TV, Docsville, GB News, Globetrotter, Kartoon Channel!, LFCTV, NewsWorld, NOW 70s, NOW 80s, NOW Rock, People & Planet, Pet Club TV, Pulse Documentaries, RCM, Trace Urban, Trace Sports Stars, among others.

The company was acquired by the Hong Kong-based satellite operator AsiaSat in June. AsiaSat said that combining Lightning’s expertise in content distribution with its own satellite and IP-based distribution capabilities would enable both companies to deliver customised solutions including content aggregation and playout, channel distribution and affiliate management.

Commenting on the new appointments, James Ross, CEO of Lightning International said: “We are delighted to welcome Eric, David and Desmond into the Lightning family. Their extensive experience in their respective fields, especially within the broadcasting and media industries, will be an asset for Lightning as we look to continue our growth trajectory in the future.”