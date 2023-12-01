HBA Media and Ascot Racecourse renew distribution partnership

Horseracing media rights agency HBA Media (HBA) has extended their international media and distribution rights agreement with Ascot Racecourse for another four years.

The deal will run from January 2024 till the end of 2027 which includes all five days of the global leading event Royal Meeting.

It also includes the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes and the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, as well as all Flat and Jumps fixtures held at Ascot Racecourse.

HBA has distributed Ascot’s international media rights since 2020. This year, the Royal Meeting secured a total of 25 international broadcasters, with coverage across 176 territories. The company also previously partnered on the international live programme Royal Ascot Golden Hour.

Henry Birtles, CEO of HBA Media, said: “Over the course of the last four years, we have grown the global distribution of Ascot’s prestigious events, culminating in a record number of international broadcasters for the 2023 Royal Meeting. Alongside our distribution, we are looking forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with Ascot on their world-class production across their fixtures. Broadcasters are now benefiting from enhanced World Feed programmes, bespoke international shows and an enviable slate of supporting content that showcases the sport of horse racing and the Ascot brand at its best.”

Felicity Barnard, Deputy CEO and commercial director at Ascot Racecourse, added: “The reach for Royal Ascot in particular continues to grow and we are excited to build on the success of the Golden Hour to offer international broadcasters more bespoke content.”