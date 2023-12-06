Paramount+ launches in Japan

Streamer Paramount+ has officially debuted in Japan with its launch on cable and broadband giant J:COM, and via the on-demand offering of premium pay channel Wowow.

Paramount said its streaming service was now present in all the top ten international SVOD growth markets.

J:COM and Wowow are making Paramount+ available to their subscribers at no additional cost.

The programming line-up on Paramount+ in Japan includes originals such as Tulsa King, Mayor Of Kingstown, And Star Trek: Strange New Worlds which are exclusive to Paramount+ and already available at launch and for the first time in Japan; Hollywood movies Mission: Impossible, Bumblebee, and G.I. Joe from Paramount Pictures; CBS TV shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS including the new NCIS: Sydney, and Showtime titles, such as Dexter and Ray Donovan. The Paramount+ offering also includes animated kids shows such as Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and fans can watch more South Park on Paramount+ than anywhere else in Japan, according to the studio.

Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager for Paramount+, said: “The launch of Paramount+ in Japan marks a pivotal moment in our expansion, as our footprint now spans all of the top ten international markets. We are incredibly excited to launch with two great local partners, J:COM and Wowow, as this allows us to combine our powerful global offering with our partners’ local platforms and content. I am confident this combination will create the right mix that our fans won’t want to miss.”

Yoichi Iwaki, president, representative director of J:COM, said: “I am delighted that through J:COM’s network, we can deliver attractive films and series from Paramount+ to everyone in Japan. I am confident that the exciting Paramount+ line-up will bring a new viewing experience to the Japanese audience. Together with Paramount and WOWOW, we look forward to exploring new dimensions of entertainment.”

Akira Tanaka, representative director, and CEO of Wowow, said: “It is exciting that we are able to deliver the array of attractive content from Paramount+ to Japanese viewers through Wowow On Demand, starting this December. This launch marks a significant moment for Wowow, which has long been delivering outstanding content from around the world as a premium pay channel. Together with Paramount and J:COM, we will bring Paramount’s high-quality content and diverse offering, to provide new thrilling and engaging content to the Japanese entertainment scene.”