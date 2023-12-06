1&1 taps Zattoo and Rakuten TV to launch movie VOD service

German telco 1& has launched a streaming video-on-demand service, 1&1 Cinema in partnership with Zattoo and Rakuten TV.

1&1’s broadband customers can use the 1&1 Cinema to watch free content as well as premium content for rental or purchase.

TV-as-a-Service platform provider Zattoo has integrated Rakuten TV’s TVoD offering into its Zattoo-developed white label TV platform for 1&1.

The new 1&1 Cinema offering is marketed together with the existoing 1&1 IPTV service.

1&1 Broadband customers can choose from over 6,000 titles, including recent blockbusters and classic movies.

Zattoo said its partnership with Rakuten TV would enable it to further expand its TV-as-a-Service offering for B2B users as a one-stop shop including third-party apps for premium video content.

Rakuten TV is playable on all devices in use by network operators: from set-top-boxes to smart TVs and mobile devices.

“The successful integration of Rakuten TV into our white-label TV platform shows once more that Zattoo, as an enabler, can take the TV subscriber experience at large TV providers like 1&1 in Germany to the next level,” said Jörg Meyer, chief commercial officer at Zattoo.

“Our strategy is to expand our reach in Europe to make entertainment accessible to its user also via their preferred operators. This partnership with 1&1 represents a new step in our company strategy of collaborating with best telecom companies across Europe. Thanks to Zattoo, we are also thrilled to extend Rakuten TV TVoD service and more services like AVoD or FAST channels to other telecom companies using their white label platform,” said Jorge del Puerto, Europe head of distribution and partnerships at Rakuten TV.