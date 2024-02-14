Plex taps castLabs for TVOD service launch

Streaming operator, Plex has tapped video technology provider, castLabs, for its cloud-based solution DRMtoday for their newly launched transactional video on demand (TVOD) service, Plex Rentals.

Plex launched Plex Rentals in the US on February 7. The deployment of DRMtoday by castLabs provides secure content playback for Plex users across Android, Apple, web browsers, smart TVs, and game consoles.

The tech provider said by utilising DRMtoday’s multi-key delivery feature, it generates different keys for variable video renditions, ranging from SD up to UHD, ensuring that Plex’s content offering remains accessible only to authorised users.

Plex also leveraged Synamedia’s ContentArmor forensic watermarking solution for its programming library , distributed by castLabs. It is designed to protect content, detect content leaks, and protect copyrighted material. The implementation of A/B watermarking, embeds unique, imperceptible watermarks throughout Plex’s new movie rental catalog.

“Content rights and protection are important to us, and after extensive evaluation, castLabs and DRMToday provide the rights management that our content partners want and deserve,” said Shawn Eldridge, VP of business development and Content for Plex.

“We understand the challenges associated with meeting licensing requirements, so we are committed to streamlining the process in the most efficient manner through our in-house solutions and together with partners like Synamedia.” said Michael Stattmann, co-founder and managing director of castLabs.

Alain Durand, head of Synamedia’s ContentArmor business added, “we continue to see increased demand from studios who need assurance that their content will be delivered securely and with robust security solutions to identify any potential leaks. We’ve developed ContentArmor to meet this exact use case with robust watermarking capabilities and rapid ID extraction to ensure direct-to-consumer streaming services can quickly detect compromised accounts and take action.”