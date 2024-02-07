Cleeng revenues rise with sports a key driver

Video subscriber retention management specialist Cleeng saw its revenue rise by 43% and its customer base to over 250 in 2023.

The company has tripled revenues over the last 24 months, driven by growth from the sports industry, with customers such as Optus Sport, which used Cleeng to support streaming the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

Other new customers during the year included beIN-owned streamer TOD and NHK World-Japan. The company also launched new SaaS products to help streamers address subscriber churn, cost optimisation, and ROI.

Cleeng says that customers using its products typically lower their churn rate by 30% in three months and can retain 25% of at-risk customers through AI churn prediction.

“This impressive growth says one thing: our unique Subscriber Retention Management proposition strongly resonates with the market in this new era of M&E austerity,” said Gilles Domartini, CEO of Cleeng.

In December 2023 Cleeng appointed Maarten Jacobs, an ex-KPMG, Software AG and Syncron as its CFO, having earlier hired former Ericsson exec and 24i CEO Joachim Bergman as COO. Cleeng also added a new chairman, Bob Gogel, an executive in leading private equity- and US-backed companies.

Cleeing says its plans this year include support for hybrid monetization models.

“D2C providers are very concerned, rightfully so, about maximizing ARPU and subscriber churn. They are laser-focused on improving business models, increasing customer lifetime value, growing ARPU, while better controlling costs. As a result, we are outpacing the competition today, and will continue to do so tomorrow with our growing band of ‘Cleengers’, the best and brightest in the industry.”