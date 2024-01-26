Ateliere Creative Technologies enters five-year deal with AWS

Ateliere Creative Technologies and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement. The partnership will be focused on developing cloud-based solutions for the media and entertainment industry.

The long term partnership aims to drive new product and feature development, boost customer adoption of the Ateliere platform, and enhance marketing and general awareness efforts with significant support and funding from AWS, according to the companies.

Ateliere is behind the cloud-native platform, Ateliere Connect, available on the AWS Marketplace. The product is designed to orchestrate the supply chain of media content, which the tech outfit said, enables efficient management, automation, and delivery from a central location, while minimising storage costs and increasing global collaboration.

Ateliere customers will have access to an expanded set of features and services, and solutions via the AWS partnership.

“The new SCA is a natural progression in our commitment to AWS and their commitment to us,” said Dan Goman, CEO of Ateliere Creative Technologies. “It is a prime example of the innovative offerings that this SCA will continue to nurture and evolve and a shared vision to deliver exceptional solutions in the media and entertainment space.”

“Ateliere’s platform, natively built on AWS, already employs a vast array of AWS services, powering our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings,” said Ryan Kido, CTO of Ateliere Creative Technologies. “This move marks a significant step in Ateliere’s journey as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, demonstrating AWS’s commitment to Ateliere’s vision and belief in our potential for significant impact in the media and entertainment industry.”