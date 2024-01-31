Narrative Entertainment’s Tiny Pop goes fully digital

UK commercial broadcaster Narrative Entertainment will move its pre-school linear channel, Tiny Pop, to fully digital from March.

Tiny Pop hosts a range of kids-themed content and series featuring popular characters such as Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck, Hello Kitty: Super Style! and Masha and the Bear.

The move is part of the company’s wider plans for 2024, to focus on expanding its digital offering to better cater a younger, digital audience.

It comes following Tiny Pop’s launch on FAST platforms in September including Samsung TV Plus. According to Narrative Entertainment, Tiny Pop is amongst the top 3 best performing kids’ channels on Samsung TV Plus.

The free-to-air channel debuted in the UK 2003 as Pop Plus and relaunched as Tiny Pop a year later by Sony Pictures Television’s company CSC Media Group. It was later acquired by Narrative Entertainment from Sony Sony Pictures Television in 2021.

Narrative Entertainment has increased its share of kids’ commercial impacts YoY and now commands 46% of Kids’ commercial impacts overall, said the company.

Tiny Pop is also available on LG and Netgem FAST platforms, as well as across all major TV platforms on the POP Player app and YouTube.

Francesca Newington, director of POP Channels, said, “Tiny Pop’s transition to fully digital kickstarts our 2024 strategy to focus specifically on the needs of our young audiences. With the rise in children aged 3 – 4 consuming content online [OFCOM], our expansion onto platforms such as FAST has provided us with new opportunities to evolve and adapt to provide viewers with free access to exciting content wherever and whenever they choose to watch.”