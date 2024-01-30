BBC: iPlayer to be recognised as streaming destination rather than catch-up service, says exec

UK public service broadcaster (PSB), BBC, is actively making moves to reposition its free SVOD service, BBC iPlayer, as a streaming destination rather than a catch-up platform, said a senior exec at the company.

Speaking at the OTT Question Time event in London, Kerensa Samanidis, general manager of BBC iPlayer, said the pubcaster’s 2020 deal with UK producer Pact which introduced a 12-month window exclusivity on programming across the streamer played a significant move in repositioning the streaming service in the market.

Prior to the trade agreement content was only permitted to be on iPlayer for 30 days.

“BBC iPlayer was and has been seen as a catch-up service. Its really important that we position as a destination service instead,” she said “We need to be all things for all people…viewers pay a license fee for access to a whole load of BBC services, but video is really important, TV is really important, so we have to make sure that we continue to provide value.”

Samanidis explained a key part of that involves the streaming service expanding its library of content available on the platform.

She pointed to its acquired UK boxset series such as Gossip Girls and Pretty Little Liars, that are targeted towards younger demographics. But she also highlighted its popular competition series Traitors which according to the BBC exec, over 60% of viewing of the show was via iPlayer.

“That’s an example of a show that has really appealed to such a broad audience”, said Samanidis. She added, “Looking at, particularly for younger audiences, those box sets of classic comedy sitcoms and dramas are so powerful. But that sort of depth of content is what keeps people there, so it’s a really important to have that balance.”

Samanidis also noted visibility of BBC iPlayer on smart TV platforms is key part of the company’s strategy to drive growth and engagement.

“Being prominently visible on all of the different platforms in which people choose to engage with iplayer on the TV is really fundamental, and our distribution and partnerships teams do a fantastic job of doing that. It’s not just being visible but being as fully integrated as possible,” she said.

The UK government recently introduced the Media Bill which will ensure video on demand viewers can more easily discover PSBs services such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX on smart TVs, set-top boxes and streaming sticks.