ThinkAnalytics makes key hires across EMEA and the Americas

Content discovery specialist, ThinkAnalytics, is bolstering its international divisions with two new hires across EMEA and the Americas.

Andrew Read joins the company as VP Sales, EMEA, in his post he will drive business development in DACH and Central Europe. The company said he will also play an important role contributing to the product roadmap strategy.

Read was most recently at 24i, where he led worldwide sales. He has also held roles at Adobe, Conviva, Comscore.

Whilst, Roger Sherwood has been named SVP, professional services for the Americas. He has over two decades of experience in the M&E sector and joins after five years in the AWS Professional Services unit, At AWS he oversaw the company’s service offerings.

Previously, he was director of of digital content and media solutions at Cisco, leading M&E business development and partner management. He spent eight years at Cisco following the acquisition of ExtendMedia, a digital video content management system, where he served as the general manager of EMEA.

ThinkAnalytics is a TV content discovery, viewer data insights and targeted advertising company. Its Think360 product suite enables video service providers, studios, broadcasters, and media companies to deliver personalised content delivery, viewer insights and audience monetisation to TV operators.