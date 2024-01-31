News

TVU Networks launches cloud-driven broadcast solution

Melissa Kasule
Tech outfit, TVU Networks, specialising in cloud and IP-based live video technologies, has unveiled its latest cloud-based broadcast solution —TVU MediaHub.
TVU MediaHub’s cloud-centric and hybrid architecture supports limitless inputs and outputs, managing signal matrices in both SDI and IP format, said the company.
The platform’s main features include a versatile Input/Output Capability, hybrid and unlimited scalability, a user-friendly interface and is cost-effective, according to the tech firm.
TVU Networks said the new product signifies a major shift towards cloud-based digital media workflows, enhancing the quality and efficiency of broadcasting.
Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, said, “TVU MediaHub is born from our collaboration with over 4000 leading media companies globally. As the demand for IP-based input and output sources grows, so does the complexity of managing increasing numbers of decoders and encoders. TVU MediaHub™ offers an innovative approach to handling, processing, and routing these signals. We’re thrilled to now offer this solution to a wider audience.”
Tags: TVU Networks

Most Recent

Related Content

INTELLIGENCE

view all

DTVE Industry Survey 2024 – 500 leads guaranteed with sponsorship

Know the best practices for Audience Engagement

The Evolving Path to Profitability: Optimizing ARPU through Effective Subscriber Management

Webinar | AI Dubbing: the new black in media

DTVE Autumn Survey 2023 – Sponsorship Opportunities

Webinar | How to build an award-winning TV platform