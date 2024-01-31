TVU Networks launches cloud-driven broadcast solution

Tech outfit, TVU Networks, specialising in cloud and IP-based live video technologies, has unveiled its latest cloud-based broadcast solution —TVU MediaHub.

TVU MediaHub’s cloud-centric and hybrid architecture supports limitless inputs and outputs, managing signal matrices in both SDI and IP format, said the company. TVU MediaHub’s cloud-centric and hybrid architecture supports limitless inputs and outputs, managing signal matrices in both SDI and IP format, said the company.

The platform’s main features include a versatile Input/Output Capability, hybrid and unlimited scalability, a user-friendly interface and is cost-effective, according to the tech firm.

TVU Networks said the new product signifies a major shift towards cloud-based digital media workflows, enhancing the quality and efficiency of broadcasting.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, said, “TVU MediaHub is born from our collaboration with over 4000 leading media companies globally. As the demand for IP-based input and output sources grows, so does the complexity of managing increasing numbers of decoders and encoders. TVU MediaHub™ offers an innovative approach to handling, processing, and routing these signals. We’re thrilled to now offer this solution to a wider audience.”