Veset unveils in-video advertising solution, Veset AdWise

PLAY’s subsidiary technology company, Veset, has launched the new ad-insertion platform, Veset AdWise.

Veset AdWise is an in-video advertising solution catered for live and premium feeds, which allows contextual and relevant advertising to be placed alongside the live feed without directing the viewer away from the main broadcasted content.

The product leverages ad-insertion technology built on AWS to achieve a personalised viewing experience where live advertising doesn’t hide the live feed, said the company.

Veset AdWise ‘s features include — Seamless integration with live streams including linear TV, AVOD, and FAST channels amongst others. Dynamic squeezing technology for ad insertion without disrupting the live broadcasted content feed. Contextual ad placement and increased monetisation prospects. Enhanced viewer experience with the removal of traditional ad breaks. Customisable and flexible features for a range of broadcasting needs and boosted ad value and revenue due to ads displayed alongside content.

Gatis Gailis, CEO, Veset, said: “The industry is changing with unprecedented effect, and as a result, we are seeing extreme changes in consumer habits and data. With ad technology like Veset AdWise, broadcasters and advertisers in the industry can look towards a direct-to-consumer focused future that benefits all evolving elements from linear TV, AVOD, and FAST channels amongst others. The industry might be changing, but ad tech is catching up really fast.”